Officers are now appealing for the public's help following the burlary.

North Yorkshire Police said the two burglars broke into a house on Box Hill and stole jewellery, watches and military badges on Saturday April 16 between 11am and 2pm.

Two men in their 40s have now been arrested as part of the investigation.

One man was released after further enquiries and the other has been released under investigation with enquiries ongoing.

Officers are now appealing for the public's help, asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.

Those with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the investigation Hub, Scarborough or email [email protected] quoting police reference number: 12220064143.