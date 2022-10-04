Two men arrested after police find trailers, stolen chainsaws and cutters at farm near Bridlington

Officers from Humberside Police’s Rural Task Force executed a warrant at a farm alongside the neighbourhood policing team and Operational Galaxy following a reported theft.

Officers carried out a search and found two IFOR Williams Trailers, alongside a number of stolen STIHL chainsaws and cutters.

Further searches uncovered a quantity of what are believed to be Class B drugs and a number of weapons including BB guns, crossbows and knives.

Two men arrested after police found stolen chainsaws and cutters at a farm near Bridlington.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and offensive weapons and have been released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.

Rural Task Force Officer Kevin Jones said: “We are working alongside partnering agencies and the farming community to proactively disrupt criminals targeting our communities.”