Two men arrested after security guard allegedly assaulted at popular Scarborough nightclub

Police are appealing for witnesses after a nightclub member of staff is allegedly assaulted in Scarborough.

It happened inside the Sanctuary nightclub at around 2.20am on Sunday March 13.

The victim is a security staff member. He suffered head and facial injuries which required medical treatment.

Two local men, aged 24 and 18, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

Following questioning, they have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sanctuary was very busy at the time of the incident.

Police are urging people to come forward if they witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation.

If you have any information, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla.

Alternatively, you can also email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.