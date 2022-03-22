He needed medical treatment for head and facial injuries following the assault which took place inside the Sanctuary nightclub on St Nicholas Street,Scarborough at around 2.20am on Sunday March 13.

Two local men, aged 24 and 18, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, confirmed North Yorkshire Police, and following questioning, were released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating after a bouncer at a Scarborough nightclub was allegedly assaulted and suffered head and face injuries.

A spokesperson said: "Sanctuary nightclub was very busy at the time of the incident. Police are urging people to come forward if they witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation.