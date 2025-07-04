Two men have been arrested after police officers were called to reports of a van being broken into on Travis Street.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a number of tools, believed to be worth approximately £4,500, had been taken from the vehicle.

"Officers were swiftly deployed to the area. Both men allegedly fled the scene, but officers quickly located and detained two individuals nearby.

"A 41-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

"Following a stop and search, a quantity of what is believed to be a Class B drug was recovered, and the 41-year-old man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.”