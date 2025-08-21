Two men arrested in Scarborough after police find suspected drugs and cash in car

Both men remain in custody at the time of writing and the investigation is ongoing.

North Yorkshire Police arrested two men in Scarborough during the early hours of this morning (August 21) after reports of a vehicle driving erratically around the town.

CCTV operators were able to monitor the vehicle, which was located on Marlborough Street by North Yorkshire Police response officers.

A police spokesperson said: “On arrival one man was seen to walk away from the car and another was still in the passenger seat.

“The pair were stopped and following a search of the two men and the car, officers found suspected class A drugs and approximately £1,000 in cash. The vehicle appeared to be registered to a fictitious person and a bank card in the name of another person was also found in the vehicle.

“The two men, one aged 33 from Scarborough and one aged 35, from Ilford, were both arrested on suspicion of theft, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and possessing class A drugs.

"The 33-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property (the £1,000 cash) and driving while disqualified.

“Officers also seized a number of items including the case and suspected drugs, a bank card, mobile phones and the vehicle.

“Both men remain in custody at the time of writing and the investigation is ongoing.”