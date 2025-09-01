Two men arrested in Scarborough following county lines drugs raid

Two men have been arrested in Scarborough following a County Lines drugs raid on Lisvane Rise

On Wednesday, (August 27) Police gave a suspected county lines drug dealer an early morning wake-up call on Lisvane Rise in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 7.30am, officers from Scarborough’s CID team executed a drug warrant at the address following a proactive investigation led by DC Alfie Thomlinson which evidenced cross-border supply of Class A drugs into the Scarborough area.

A 30-year-old Scarborough man and a 19-year-old Leeds man were arrested at the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation progressed expeditiously, and a case was put forward to the Crown Prosecution Service by DC Thomlinson on the same evening where the Leeds man was charged with:

Possession with intent to supply Class A Possession with intent to supply Class B Concern in the supply of Class A

The man was held overnight to appear at York Magistrates Court on August 28 where he was remanded into custody awaiting his first hearing at York Crown Court on September 29.

The Scarborough man has been charged with obstructing a constable and will appear before Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on September 15.