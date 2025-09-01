Two men arrested in Scarborough following county lines drugs raid
Shortly after 7.30am, officers from Scarborough’s CID team executed a drug warrant at the address following a proactive investigation led by DC Alfie Thomlinson which evidenced cross-border supply of Class A drugs into the Scarborough area.
A 30-year-old Scarborough man and a 19-year-old Leeds man were arrested at the address.
The investigation progressed expeditiously, and a case was put forward to the Crown Prosecution Service by DC Thomlinson on the same evening where the Leeds man was charged with:
Possession with intent to supply Class A Possession with intent to supply Class B Concern in the supply of Class A
The man was held overnight to appear at York Magistrates Court on August 28 where he was remanded into custody awaiting his first hearing at York Crown Court on September 29.
The Scarborough man has been charged with obstructing a constable and will appear before Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on September 15.