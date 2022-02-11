Two men arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs in Scarborough
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs in Scarborough.
North Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 45 and 33, were arrested in the town on the evening of Wednesday February 9.
Officers said the two local men are currently being held in custody for questioning while enquiries continue in the Sandside area.
Class A drugs are considered to be the most harmful, and include cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.
A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room."
Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12220023606 when providing details.