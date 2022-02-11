Two men arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 45 and 33, were arrested in the town on the evening of Wednesday February 9.

Officers said the two local men are currently being held in custody for questioning while enquiries continue in the Sandside area.

Class A drugs are considered to be the most harmful, and include cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Scarborough. Inset photo is illustrative. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room."

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.