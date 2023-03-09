Two men arrested on suspicion of wounding after incident in Scarborough

Just before 11am, North Yorkshire Police received a number of calls from members of the public reporting a man walking along the street without clothing on the top half of his body and bleeding from a head wound.

Officers attended and arrested the two suspects on suspicion of wounding. They remain in police custody at this time.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment, but left a short time later.

The suspects and victim are known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed the disturbance or saw the injured man walking along the street but has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12230042895.

