Two men charged following theft from van in Bridlington
Adam Crossman, 41, of Windsor Crescent in Bridlington, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled Class B drug. He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court at a later date.
Ben Dobson, 38, of Hessle Road in Hull, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle. He was also remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court at a later date.
It was reported that a number of tools, believed to be worth approximately £4,500, had been taken from a vehicle on Travis Street in Bridlington on Thursday, July 3.