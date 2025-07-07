Two men charged following theft from van in Bridlington

To men have been charged following the theft of tools from a van in Bridlington

Two men have been charged following reports of a van being broken into on Travis Street in Bridlington at around 11.40pm on Thursday, July 3.

Adam Crossman, 41, of Windsor Crescent in Bridlington, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled Class B drug. He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Ben Dobson, 38, of Hessle Road in Hull, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle. He was also remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

It was reported that a number of tools, believed to be worth approximately £4,500, had been taken from a vehicle on Travis Street in Bridlington on Thursday, July 3.