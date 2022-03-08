Two men have been charged with burglary after a ram-raid incident at a shop on Falsgrave Road, Scarborough yesterday.

The men, aged 50 and 42, will appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court today and are charged with the Spar shop burglary on Falsgrave Road during the early hours of Monday March 7.

Detective Sergeant David Adams, of the Scarborough Investigation Hub, said: “Residents and business owners can be reassured that following this very concerning incident on Falsgrave Road, police officers acted swiftly and apprehended the two men at the scene.

“The suspects have now been charged with burglary and have been remanded into custody to appear at court to answer these charges.

“Incidents such as this are, thankfully, quite rare in the Scarborough area. But as in all cases where there is a perceived threat to the public, we will take positive action to protect and seek justice.

“We’re committed to keeping our area and the wider county as one of the very safest places to live, work and visit.

“We can only achieve this with the continued outstanding support we enjoy from residents who pass on vital information about crime and anti-social behaviour.

“This two-way relationship is the lifeblood of successful local policing and it is something that we greatly appreciate and work hard to enhance even further.”

If you have any information about suspicious activity, make a report to North Yorkshire Police by their website or by calling 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Dial 999 if an emergency response is required, including crimes in progress.