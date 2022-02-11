Two men charged with producing and dealing ecstasy and methedrone in Scarborough
Two Scarborough men have been remanded in custody after they were charged with dealing Class A and B drugs in the town.
Sebastian Kaminski, 45, of Sandside, and Marcin Glowacki, 33, of Eastborough, appeared at York Magistrates' Court today, Friday February 11.
The two men were arrested in the Sandside area on Wednesday evening.
The pair have been charged with conspiring to produce and supply a Class A controlled drug, MDMA, also known as ecstasy; conspiring to produce and supply a Class B drug, methedrone - a powerful stimulant that is often compared to drugs like cocaine and ecstasy; and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property - namely money, a vehicle, and property in Scarborough.
The crimes are alleged to have taken place between August 8 2021 and February 10 2022.
Both men have been remanded in custody and are yet to enter a plea. They will next appear at York Crown Court on March 7.