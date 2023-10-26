Two men charged with robbery after break in at an elderly couples home near Malton

North Yorkshire Police have charged a 37-year-old man and a 43-year-old man with robbery, following a disturbing break-in at an elderly couples’ home in a rural village 10 miles outside Malton.

The two men have been remanded in custody until they appear at court.

Following the robbery, which took place at 8.30pm on Saturday, October 21, North Yorkshire Police began an intensive investigation, named Operation Lantern, in a bid to gather evidence and identify the suspects.

The two suspects were arrested soon after, on Monday, October 23.

Speaking about this incident Detective Inspector Tim Bentley who led the investigation said: “There’s no doubt that this incident will have upset and shocked residents in the local area.

“We want to send a message of reassurance to the local community that we have dedicated a number of police resources to this investigation, which has allowed us to respond quickly.

“Two men have been charged and remanded into custody until they appear at court.

“The victims in this case have understandably been left very shaken and upset. They are receiving support from specialist officers.”