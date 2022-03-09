Two men remanded to York Crown Court charged with burglary at Scarborough shop

The shop on Scarborough's Falsgrave Road where the ram-raid incident took place.

The two appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday March 8, charged with burglary at the Spar shop in the early hours of Monday March 7.

Police said that, at around 2.15am, a car was reversed into the front of the shop.

Unfortunately for the suspects, officers from the Firearms Support Unit were patrolling nearby and they arrived while the incident was ongoing.

Two men were arrested at the scene.

At court on March 8, Martin Leo Duffy, 42, of Scalby Road, Scarborough, and David John Marsh, 50, of no fixed abode, were remanded to York Crown Court for a hearing on April 4.

Duffy was released on conditional bail; Marsh was remanded in custody.

Det Sgt David Adams, of the Scarborough Investigation Hub, said: “Residents and business owners can be reassured that following this very concerning incident on Falsgrave Road, police officers acted swiftly and apprehended two men at the scene.

“Incidents such as this are, thankfully, quite rare in the Scarborough area.”