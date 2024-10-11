Two men sought in connection with burglary in Norton near Malton

By Louise French
Published 11th Oct 2024, 13:06 BST
Police have issued still images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Norton, near Malton.

It happened at around 4.25am on September 23 on Church Street.

Items were stolen from a wooden outbuilding.

Police need to speak to these men, as they believe they may have information that could help their investigation.

Police have released an image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Ryedale

Email [email protected] if you recognise either of the men pictured on CCTV or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240173680 when passing on information.

