Two men wanted after man rushed to hospital following assault in Whitby

The incident happened outside Abbey Wharf at 11.30pm on Saturday October 29.

A 40-year-old man from South Yorkshire sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

North Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to.

Can you help police find these two people?

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people from the CCTV footage and who are in the images attached, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email john.spenceley2@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference number 12220192569.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

