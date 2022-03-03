Do you know either of these men? Police would like to speak with them.

Police investigating the burglary have released CCTV images of two men that they would like to speak with.

The two men entered a property and stole joinery tools and the keys to a blue Ford Transit high top van, which was parked outside and contained more tools.

The two men stole the van, registration YE68 BGU, on Church Street in Malton at 8pm on Monday February 28.

Officers are asking for the public's help to identify the two men pictured or any sightings of the stolen van.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1920 Owen. You can also email [email protected]

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.