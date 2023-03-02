Two men wanted by police after man assaulted on Whitby night out

The incident happened on Church Street, Whitby at around 9.15pm on Saturday February 25.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s and from Leeds, had left The Fleece pub with a woman when they were approached by the men.

The victim said he was verbally abused and punched to the head before the suspects walked away.

North Yorkshire Police want to talk to these two men following an assault in Whitby.

The images of the two men were captured on the victim’s mobile phone.

If you can help to identify either man or have any information that could assist the investigation, email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alan Mason.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.