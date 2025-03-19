Two more arrested on Barrowcliff estate in Scarborough as police operation continues

Clear, Hold, Build continues in Barrowcliff

Specialist officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit and Op Sentry team have executed a drug warrant on Wreyfield Drive.

After a successful day yesterday (Tuesday March 19), officers returned to the Barrowcliff estate as part of the ongoing Clear Hold Build project.

Two men were arrested for drug offences including possession with intent to supply.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are currently focusing on the ‘clear’ part of the project which involves the disruption of organised crime, including drug supply and county lines.

Officers from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team will be present on the estate throughout the day.

Anyone with any information, whether about the supply of drugs, or other crime, can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, visit the North Yorkshire Police website at https://orlo.uk/Fwy7o.