Two motorcycles stolen from Glaisdale near Whitby
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information following the theft of two motorcycles from a village near Whitby.
A white BETA ALP motorcycle, with registration YJ58 MYB and a green and white YAMAHA bike, with registration G28 RRM were stolen from a property in Glaisdale in the early hours on Saturday August 9.
An e-bike was also stolen during the same incident.
Anyone who knows of the location of the bikes is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Colin Irvine.
Quote reference 12250147981 when passing on information.