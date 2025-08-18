Two motorcycles stolen from Glaisdale near Whitby

By Louise French
Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:42 BST
The bikes were stolen in the early hours of Saturday August 9placeholder image
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information following the theft of two motorcycles from a village near Whitby.

A white BETA ALP motorcycle, with registration YJ58 MYB and a green and white YAMAHA bike, with registration G28 RRM were stolen from a property in Glaisdale in the early hours on Saturday August 9.

An e-bike was also stolen during the same incident.

Anyone who knows of the location of the bikes is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Colin Irvine.

Quote reference 12250147981 when passing on information.

