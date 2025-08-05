Two people airlifted to hospital after tree branch falls on car in Malton

Two people were air lifted to hospital after a tree branch fell on their car

Two people were airlifted to hospital on Monday evening (August 3) after a large tree branch fell on their car.

At around 4.50pm on August 4, their grey Volvo XC40 was travelling along Greets House Road, near Welburn, Malton, towards the A64.

Just prior to the junction a large branch from a tree fell onto the vehicle, trapping the occupants, a man and a woman in their 80s, inside the vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “Fortunately a local business owner was able to use a telehandler to partially lift the tree which allowed the fire service to free both casualties.

“Our thanks go to them for their assistance.

“The injured man and woman were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries where they remain at this time.”

The road remained closed until 11.45pm to allow for investigation work and the road to be cleared.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken to the police is asked to email [email protected]

Quote reference 12250145287 when passing on information.