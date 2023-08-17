Forcing entry to the property at just after 8am on August 16, officers from Scarborough Police arrested the pair for drug-related offences.

Sgt Emma Collins of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We want to send out a message that drugs are not welcome in our community.

"We have been working with our partner agencies within the Community Impact Team and have been hearing what the residents in the locality have been telling us.”

Police carried out a drugs raid on a property in Scalby Road, Scarborough.

Scarborough’s Community Impact Team delivers a multi-agency, problem solving approach to issues raised in our neighbourhoods.

Working with North Yorkshire Council, North Yorkshire Fire Service, social landlords, mental health teams and substance misuse agencies, police can ensure that the right partners are involved to combat the issues raised.

Sgt Collins added: “I want to thank those in the community who have reported incidents and told us information which has helped to build the bigger picture.

"We cannot always feedback on specific information received, however, from today’s actions, I hope that you will see the impact we can make.”

If you want to provide anonymous information, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Visit https://orlo.uk/v7Ftf for more information on how to report crime online.