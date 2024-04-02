Two people arrested for driving whilst under the influence of cannabis in Bridlington

Two people were arrested in Bridlington for driving under the influence of cannabis

A statement on the Humberside Police – East Riding of Yorkshire North Facebook page read: “Following a report of a road traffic collision [on Friday, March 29], in which a car rolled in a residential area, officers attended and identified the driver as having driven whilst under the influence of alcohol and cannabis, she was subsequently arrested.

“Whilst we were dealing with this collision another driver thought it would be clever to film the scene on his mobile phone as he drove past.

“He was spoken to, also identified as being under the influence of cannabis, and was arrested.