Two people arrested in Bridlington after paying for items with counterfeit bank notes

By Louise French
Published 6th Sep 2024, 08:55 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 08:56 BST
Two people have been arrested in Bridlington after paying for items with counterfeit bank notesTwo people have been arrested in Bridlington after paying for items with counterfeit bank notes
Two people have been arrested in Bridlington after paying for items with counterfeit bank notes
A man and woman have been arrested in Bridlington on suspicion of fraud after paying for items with counterfeit currency.

On Wednesday, September 4, following patrol officers receiving reports from local business owners of a male and female paying for items with counterfeit bank notes, a man and women were arrested on suspicion of fraud and possession of counterfeit currency.

The pair have since been interviewed by officers from Bridlington CID and released on bail to allow enquiries to continue. This arrest is the fourth in the last two weeks for offences of this nature, with a further man and women being arrested for a similar offence last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Offences of this nature are commonly referred to as, 'ringing the changes' in which people buy low value items from businesses using counterfeit currency in order to receive a quantity of change in genuine currency in return. A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We are encouraging local businesses to be vigilant when taking cash and to check bank notes are genuine prior to accepting them.

“Information on how to check bank notes is available from the Bank of England via the following link: https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/banknotes/counterfeit-banknotes/how-to-check-your-banknotes “For those criminals attending our area to commit this type of offence, the message is clear, we will pursue reports of this nature and continue to bring those impacting on local businesses to justice.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice