Two people assaulted and one hospitalised after two men burgled home in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Scarborough.
The incident happened at an address on Castle Road at 2:00pm on SundayApril 9 when two men entered the property and assaulted the occupants.
Both victims of the assault sustained injuries, with one having to be assessed in hospital.
Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected]
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230063081 when passing on information.