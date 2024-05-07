Two people killed after collision between Audi and BMW at North Frodingham

The collision occurred at around 8pm when a white BMW and a black Audi collided on Frodingham Road near to the junction with Cross Road between Brandesburton and North Frodingham.Emergency services attended however a man and a woman, who were driving the cars at the time of the collision, died at the scene.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.Officers are appealing for anyone that witnessed the collision, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from this time and area, to call Humberside Police on the non-emergency 101 line quoting log 496 of May 5.