Two police officers assaulted during drugs arrests in Scarborough

File picture

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Thursday (November 14) after CCTV revealed suspicious activity involving two people in a vehicle in the Westborough area.

Police stopped the vehicle in Foreshore Road and received minor injuries while making the arrests.

A 45-year-old man from Scarborough has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

A 41-year-old woman, also from Scarborough, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and driving whilst disqualified.