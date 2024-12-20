Two sentenced for causing death of 17-year-old boy by dangerous driving near Langtoft

Jack Stabler

Two men have been jailed for a total of 16 years for killing their friend and seriously injuring two others by driving dangerously and losing control of their speeding vehicles in Driffield on Saturday June 11 2022.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Walker, aged 20, of Middle Street in Kilham pleaded guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been sentenced to 8 years.

Ty Pettinger, aged 20, of Main Street in Bainton pleaded guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been sentenced to 8 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men have each been handed a 12 year and four month driving ban.

In the early hours that Saturday morning, Pettinger was driving a Skoda and Walker was driving a Vauxhall when navigating a bend on the B1249 between Driffield and Langtoft.

Walker proceeded to overtake Pettinger when they both subsequently collided and lost control of the vehicles which travelled into nearby undergrowth.

Walker made a 999 call to emergency services advising he and six of his friends needed help. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a passenger in Walker’s car, a 17-year-old boy, Jack Stabler, had died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 18-year-old man travelling with Walker sustained injuries including two broken wrists and a fractured sternum and was taken to hospital for medical treatment where he remained for six nights.

An 18-year-old man travelling in Pettinger’s car was taken to hospital for medical treatment where he remained for 37 days. His injuries included a broken neck, six broken ribs, a broken shoulder, collapsed lungs and a damaged spleen that needed to be removed.

An investigation was launched, and officers from the Serious Collisions Unit began to conduct extensive lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision.

Sergeant Rob Mazingham from our Serious Collisions Unit said: “As part of a number of complex lines of enquiry we were able to establish that Pettinger and Walker were the drivers and that they had been overtaking each other on several occasions whilst driving at excessive speed between the villages of Langtoft and Foxholes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through vehicle analysis and CCTV enquiries from the area at the time of the incident, it was identified that Pettinger was driving between 80 and 90mph in a 60mph zone, and Walker was driving between 70 and 80mph in a 60mph zone.

“This was a tragic and entirely avoidable incident that claimed the life of a young teenager and caused serious injuries to others.

“The reckless actions of both drivers, who engaged in dangerous driving by competitively overtaking each other and failing to consider the consequences, have had devastating impacts on the lives of all those involved, as well as their families.

“This case serves as a stark reminder of the irreversible consequences of dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of 17-year-old Jack Stabler who had the rest of his life ahead of him.”

Paying tribute to Jack, his mum said: “Jack embraced every opportunity that came his way and dedicated himself to the things he felt passionate about like sports and working as a lifeguard at his local sport centre.

“Such was his zest for life, Jack’s glass was always more than half full, mostly overflowing. He was ambitious which reflected in his studies where he was a hard-working and committed student enjoying his time in sixth form.

“Jack was a very keen sportsman; he loved football and cricket and he excelled as a dedicated team player both on and off the pitch. Jack loved his friends and was loved by them just as much in return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jack was funny, clever, witty, charming, selfless, and above all he was happy. He was thriving and living his best life when it was tragically cut short, and there are no words to describe how deeply he will be missed by all who knew him.”

Sergeant Rob Mazingham said: “Road safety remains a priority for us, and we will seek to take action against anyone driving senseless, whether that’s by driving excessive speeds, driving whilst using a phone, driving under the influence of drink or drugs, not wearing a seatbelt, or doing anything that puts other safe road users at risk.

“We continue to encourage members of the public to report any road traffic offences and dangerous driving to us by calling our non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency, when safe to do so, to help hold drivers like Pettinger and Walker to account for their actions.”