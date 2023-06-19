On Friday June 16, at 10.30pm, crew from Whitby responded to reports of a fire sighted under the pier. Crew located a small fire and extinguished it using buckets of water.

In Crossgates, Scarborough, crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision at 1.25am.

All occupants were out of their vehicles on arrival of crew and the vehicle was made safe by the crew.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had a busy weekend as they responded to various calls across the Yorkshire coast.

On Saturday June 17, at 10.42 near the Danby Beacon, The Danby crew were mobilised to a 999 call stating smoke sighted in area. There was no fire found and crew believe the ‘smoke’ was mistaken for sea fret.

At 6.20pm on Marine Drive in Scarborough, Scarborough crews attended a bin fire on Marine Drive.

Crews removed the contents and dampened down the bin and contents using a bucket of water.

At 8.23pm on Langborne Road, Whitby, crews from Whitby responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

All persons were out on arrival, with one young woman suffering head injuries.

Crews made the scene safe using drizzt pads and provided casualty care until the arrival of an ambulance.

At 8.27pm, Scarborough crews responded to calls of smoke sighted in the Harwood Dale area which turned out to be a false alarm with no fire found.

On Sunday June 18, at 9.14am on Jubilee Road, Norton, a Fire first responder carried out observations on a collapsed 76-year-old male until an ambulance attended, who then transported him to hospital.

At 11.04am on Springhill Road, Scarborough, crew from Scarborough, Filey and Sherburn responded to a report of smoke sighted which was possibly from a building.

On arrival, the crew found the smoke was from a garden brazier and issued advice.

At request from RSPCA who had an Inspector present, a Scarborough aerial platform was deployed at 11.43am in Longwestgate, Scarborough to help recover a seagull trapped in an aerial on a four storey block of flats.

At 3.59pm in Fylingthorpe, Robin Hood’s Bay fire crew mobilised to investigate a report of smoke in the area.