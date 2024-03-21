Two shoplifters arrested in separate incidents in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough made two arrests for shoplifting in Scarborough on Wednesday (March 20).

The first took place at Midday, when PC Patrick from Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) three arrested a man suspected of stealing an item from B&M in the Balmoral Centre on Westborough for a shop theft. The item was also recovered.

A 36-year-old man is due to be charged to attend court soon. (12240049267)

Just after 5pm, CCTV operators reported a known male to have committed a shop theft and was running from a store on Newborough.

Officers from NPT six and Response Team three, were on scene quickly and a 44-year-old man was arrested further down the road.

Another retail premise also reported a theft by the same suspect, and he is now currently in custody for both thefts and damage to one of North Yorkshire Police’s vans. (12240049409)

PC Begin, a Neighbourhood Policing constable for the town centre said: “We are working with our retail businesses to apprehend thieves who target our shops.

“We have dedicated officers who work with the anti-theft group to prevent theft and deter criminality in our town.