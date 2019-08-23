Two teenage boys arrested and remain in custody over Scarborough chalet fire

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a fire destroyed beach chalets in Scarborough.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old are being questioned about the incident and currently remain in custody.

One chalet was completely burnt out. PIC: Richard Ponter

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 4.40am on Thursday morning (August 22) and crews from Filey and Scarborough attended the scene where chalets were on fire.

The fire service said: "The cause of this fire is believed to be deliberate."

Fire crews at the scene on Thursday. PIC: Richard Ponter

One chalet is completely burnt out whilst several neighbouring chalets have fire damage.

North Yorkshire Police officers attended North Bay at 5.10am yesterday upon request of the fire service.

A number of other chalets had also been broken into.

Around 20 were damaged in total, through either fire or break-ins.

Officers are urging anyone who owns or tenants a chalet that has been damaged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and provide details, quoting reference 12190154548 if they have not already reported it to the police.