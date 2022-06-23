Police have appealed for help to find the owner of a bike which was stolen in Scarborough

The cycle was secured to scaffolding on Eastborough, at the junction with Blands Cliff, via a bike-lock, when a witnessed observed the theft take place.

Two youths have been arrested on suspicion of theft and released under investigation.

The pedal cycle was also recovered after the incident which occurred at 2.45pm on June 16.

Scarborough Police have issued an appeal to the owner to come forward, so that they can be reunited with their bike.

If you believe the bike is yours, contact police by emailing [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Harvey Ross.