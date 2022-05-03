Tyres slashed as vehicles damaged by vandals in Scarborough

Vandals have damaged two vehicles overnight in Scarborough.

The unknown vandals damaged two vehicles parked on Mount Park Avenue and Whin Bank in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police said the vehicles were vandalised overnight between Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1.

Officers have received some information from the public, but are now appealing for neighbours and nearby residents to check dash-cam or CCTV footage for any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote police reference number 12220073581.