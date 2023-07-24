Uninsured, unqualified rider shown the red light on Scarborough’s Cinder Track as bike seized

A statement issued on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Borough Facebook page read: “On Saturday night (July 22) PC Hicks of Scarborough's Response Team showed the rider the red light as the bike was seized on the Cinder Track between Sainsburys and Gallows Close.

“Due to there being no insurance held, and the rider not passing the relevant tests to be qualified to ride, had they hit a pedestrian, a child or a dog, then the repercussions for the victim would have a bigger impact than those for the rider.

“PC Hicks said: "We have been asked by our community to stop these bikes from being ridden where they shouldn't be.

The bike was seized on Saturday evening by North Yorkshire Police

"Patrols will continue to be conducted to ensure the safety of our residents continues."