News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Uninsured, unqualified rider shown the red light on Scarborough’s Cinder Track as bike seized

A motorbike has been seized after residents raised concerns about the bike being ridden on Scarborough's Cinder Track
By Louie Perrin
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST

A statement issued on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Borough Facebook page read: “On Saturday night (July 22) PC Hicks of Scarborough's Response Team showed the rider the red light as the bike was seized on the Cinder Track between Sainsburys and Gallows Close.

“Due to there being no insurance held, and the rider not passing the relevant tests to be qualified to ride, had they hit a pedestrian, a child or a dog, then the repercussions for the victim would have a bigger impact than those for the rider.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“PC Hicks said: "We have been asked by our community to stop these bikes from being ridden where they shouldn't be.

The bike was seized on Saturday evening by North Yorkshire PoliceThe bike was seized on Saturday evening by North Yorkshire Police
The bike was seized on Saturday evening by North Yorkshire Police
Most Popular

"Patrols will continue to be conducted to ensure the safety of our residents continues."

Vehicle related anti-social behaviour can be reported via 101, online at https://orlo.uk/lfVWN or anonymmously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.