Unlicensed driver who crashed twice in Scarborough more than three times drink drive limit

An unlicensed driver who crashed into a taxi and then collided with a fence was more than three times the drink drive limit say police.

Police in Scarborough attended the scene of a road traffic collision on Woodlands Drive on Monday (September 23).

A Ford C Max was reported to be involved in a collision with a taxi, and then after the exchange of details, the C Max was involved in a further collision with a fence.

Officers attended the location, and following enquiries, the driver was breathalysed.

With the drink drive limit being 35 (micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath), the driver blew 122 – almost three and a half times the drink drive limit.

The driver was taken to hospital where an evidential sample of blood was taken.

The vehicle was also recovered as it transpired that the driver did not have a valid driving licence.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Officers have appealed for anyone in the area who has dashcam footage of either of the collisions to contact 101 quoting reference number 12240173862.