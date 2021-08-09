Unsupervised learner driver with no L plates has car seized by police in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police stopped a woman who was driving a dark blue Volkswagen Beetle in Scarborough on Saturday (August 7) and was found only to have a provisional licence.

The woman, who had already been stopped by police in the last month for driving without a full licence, had her car seized and has been reported for the offences.

In the UK, those learning to drive must hold a provisional driving licence for Great Britain or Northern Ireland.

An unsupervised learner driver had their car seized in Scarborough.

Drivers must display 'L' plates and be supervised by a driving instructor or accompanied by someone aged 21 or over who has held their full driving licence for three years.

Any driver found without the correct supervision can be fined up to £1,000 and get up to six penalty points on their provisional licence.

A police spokesperson said: "Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence is likely to result in your insurance becoming invalid.

"If you have a collision on the road as an unlicensed driver, your insurance may not pay out and you may find yourself liable for the other party's costs."

New Government figures have shown a jump in the number of drivers losing their licence within the first two years on the road.

Data from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) shows a sharp rise in the number of drivers who have had their licence revoked within two years of passing their tests.

In 2018 5,401 motorists saw their licences cancelled within their first two years on the road, in 2019 that rose to 7,484, hitting 7,975 in 2020.