Update after three teenagers arrested and school boy rushed to intensive care who collapsed at Whitby's Caedmon College

A Whitby school boy who ended up in intensive care after possibly ingesting an “unknown substance” is now stable, it has been confirmed.

By George Buksmann
Published 17th Mar 2023, 18:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 18:12 GMT

Emergency services were called to Caedmon College in Whitby shortly after midday on Monday, where officers said the boy collapsed and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Three male teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident and later bailed.

North Yorkshire Police said an investigation into the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.

Emergency services were called to Caedmon College in Whitby earlier this week.
At the time, Caedmon College sent a text message to the parents of pupils saying that staff “acted quickly and decisively” and that the school’s “key priority it the safety and wellbeing of our students”.

The school is urging people to refrain from sharing videos of the incident online and speculating on social media.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101.

Information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote police reference number 12230045465 when providing details.

The boy is now in a "stable" condition.
