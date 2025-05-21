Urgent appeal for help to locate missing 14-year-old Jack from Pocklington
Humberside Police is appealing for help to locate a missing 14-year-old from Pocklington.
Jack was reported missing at around 9.45am this morning (Wednesday, May 21).
He was last seen in the area of Harper Close in Pocklington at around 7.45am today and is described as being 4ft 9 inches tall with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.
He is believed to be wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, black Nike trousers and blue trainers.
Anyone who has seen Jack, or who knows where he may be, is asked to call 101 quoting log 127 of May 21.