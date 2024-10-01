Urgent appeal to find missing 34-year-old Malton woman
Victoria Taylor, 34, was last seen at 9am yesterday (Monday, September 30) at her home address in Malton.
Victoria is described as white, approximately 5ft 6 in height and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper and was carrying a salmon / pink Vans backpack.
Extensive searches are currently taking place in the Malton / Norton areas to try and locate Victoria, but police say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Any immediate sightings of Victoria should be reported to police on 999. If you have any information which will help with the search call 101 and quote reference 12240178710.