North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help track down a wanted West Midlands man.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help track down a wanted West Midlands man.

Patrick King, of Osler Street, Birmingham, failed to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 27.

He is facing charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Scarborough between 31 August 2017 and 27 January 2018.

West Midlands Police has been assisting in the search for King who has continued to evade arrest.

If you have any information regarding King’s whereabouts, make a report to North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230054575 when providing details.