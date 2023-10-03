North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help track down a wanted West Midlands man.

Patrick King, of Osler Street, Birmingham, failed to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 27.

He is facing charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Scarborough between 31 August 2017 and 27 January 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Midlands Police has been assisting in the search for King who has continued to evade arrest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have any information regarding King’s whereabouts, make a report to North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.