Police are urgent appealling for information to locate missing Helmsley woman Chelsea Allen.

Chelsea Allen, 31, went missing from her home in Helmsley at 3am on Sunday June 26.

An extensive search involving the police helicopter (NPAS) and the operational support unit has been taking place in the Helmsley area.

Chelsea was last seen wearing a navy blue long-sleeved t-shirt with white pattern sleeves, grey jogging bottoms and trainers. Chelsea also has several tattoos.

Enquiries are currently being carried out to locate her but police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare

Police are seeking the public’s help and are appealing for information which could assist with their search for Chelsea.

Anyone who has any information which could assist police is asked to call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of Chelsea, call 999.