North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent warning after a well-known phone scam has re-emerged.

North Yorkshire Police issued the warning after an increasing number of fraud reports from Scarborough residents who have been contacted by scammers posing as fake police officers.

Officers said that an elderly woman in her 80s was conned out of thousands of pounds on Thursday March 24 after she was persuaded to transfer money to a bank account controlled by fraudsters.

The victim is told they are being contracted by the "Metropolitan Police" and that if they are challenged by bank staff when making a transfer, to say that it is money for a grandchild who urgently needs help.

Victims are even told bank staff are "in on the crime" as part of the lie to explain the high-value money transfer.

North Yorkshire Police’s Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer, Andy Fox said: "This is a scam we have seen a number of times over the years, but people continue to fall victim because the scammers are so effective at manipulating their victims.

"Whenever we provide these warnings, we often hear people comment that they would never believe something which is so obviously a scam but until you are in that situation, it's impossible to judge."

Officers said they received four similar reports in Scarborough and Filey on Monday March 22, where the scammers tricked two victims in their mid-70s and early 90s into handing over their bank details before thousands of pounds were stolen from their accounts.

The fraudsters who are pretending to be police officers have previously claimed to be from either "Hammersmith Police", "The Met" or "Scotland Yard" and used bogus names including "Superintendent Shelby", "DCI James Hardwire", "Sergeant Fisher" and "PC Ryan".

North Yorkshire Police is also urging the families of vulnerable and elderly residents to be extra vigilant of the nasty scam.

Officer Andy Fox added: "They will often provide reassurance by getting other scammers to pose as different police officers and call the victims to further convince them the scam is legitimate.

"The key thing to remember is that the police or your bank will never call you and tell you to move or withdraw your money or ask you for your banking details.