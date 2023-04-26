Urgent warning as residents fall victim to new scam targeting North Yorkshire
A warning has been issued to residents in the boroughs of Scarborough and Ryedale after reports of a new scam targeting the area.
North Yorkshire Police said it has received reports that criminals have been targeting residents and homes in North Yorkshire with phone calls insisting that scammers need to visit a property to inspect loft insulation so they can supply a certificate as part of a so-called “Government scheme”.
Officers said that the loft insulation claims are not genuine and to “always be wary” of any approach made by a telephone cold caller.
They also issued the following advice when dealing with callers over the phone or traders who visit your home:
- Always check the credentials of any company that contacts you out of the blue
- Always check any claims made, especially when the company are claiming to work with other agencies
- Always check the IDs of anyone who visits your property, claiming to work for an organisation and keep any paperwork they give you
- Never provide any personal information to a caller that is not required
- Never agree to any work done until you have received a second opinion