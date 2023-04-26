Urgent warning as residents fall victim to new scam targeting North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police said it has received reports that criminals have been targeting residents and homes in North Yorkshire with phone calls insisting that scammers need to visit a property to inspect loft insulation so they can supply a certificate as part of a so-called “Government scheme”.

Officers said that the loft insulation claims are not genuine and to “always be wary” of any approach made by a telephone cold caller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also issued the following advice when dealing with callers over the phone or traders who visit your home:

Officers said the scammers are targeting homes in North Yorkshire.