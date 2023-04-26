News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Urgent warning as residents fall victim to new scam targeting North Yorkshire

A warning has been issued to residents in the boroughs of Scarborough and Ryedale after reports of a new scam targeting the area.

By George Buksmann
Published 26th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

North Yorkshire Police said it has received reports that criminals have been targeting residents and homes in North Yorkshire with phone calls insisting that scammers need to visit a property to inspect loft insulation so they can supply a certificate as part of a so-called “Government scheme”.

Officers said that the loft insulation claims are not genuine and to “always be wary” of any approach made by a telephone cold caller.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also issued the following advice when dealing with callers over the phone or traders who visit your home:

Officers said the scammers are targeting homes in North Yorkshire.Officers said the scammers are targeting homes in North Yorkshire.
Officers said the scammers are targeting homes in North Yorkshire.
Most Popular
  • Always check the credentials of any company that contacts you out of the blue
  • Always check any claims made, especially when the company are claiming to work with other agencies
  • Always check the IDs of anyone who visits your property, claiming to work for an organisation and keep any paperwork they give you
  • Never provide any personal information to a caller that is not required
  • Never agree to any work done until you have received a second opinion