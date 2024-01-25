Urgent warning to Ryedale residents as courier scams on rise
The fraudster will tell you that your account has been compromised or that someone has been using your card fraudulently and then ask you to withdraw money from your account.
They may tell you someone will collect the money from you for 'safe keeping' or that you need to purchase expensive items with it which someone will also collect – but this is a scam.
Officers say to stop and think before handing over any personal or financial information.
Those aged 70 to 89 years old are hit with the biggest financial losses, so speak to your older loved ones and neighbours to help prevent them becoming victims of this callous crime.
If you or someone who know receives an unexpected call by someone claiming to be from your bank or a police officer, verify who you are speaking to.
Hang up, wait five minutes and call back on a number you know is genuine.
Look out for the warning signs of courier fraud and follow the TAKE FIVE TO STOP FRAUD advice:
- Stop: Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe
- Challenge: Could it be fake? It’s okay to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you
- Protect: If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to police by calling 101.
The police or your bank will never contact you and ask you to move or withdraw money.