"Utterly shocked and devastated" - family tribute to girl, 10, killed by dog near Malton

By Louise French
Published 4th Nov 2024, 14:11 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 14:12 BST
The family of 10-year-old Savannah Bentham have paid tribute to their 'wonderful girl'
The 10-year-old girl who died at home after being bitten by her family’s dog has been named as Savannah Bentham from the Malton area.

North Yorkshire Police were called to the incident by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm on Friday (November 1).

Savannah suffered serious injuries after being bitten by the dog.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, the girl died at the scene.

Officers are conducting detailed enquiries covering all aspects of the incident.

One of the lines of enquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

All indications so far suggest it was out-of-character, with Savannah and the dog having a close, loving relationship.

Due to the circumstances of the incident, the dog will be destroyed.

Savannah’s family has issued the following statement via North Yorkshire Police: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah.

“We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.

“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.

“We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah.”

An inquest is due to open and adjourn in the coming days.

Officers are continuing to support the family while enquiries continue and have urged people not to speculate about the incident and to respect the family’s wish for privacy to grieve in peace.

