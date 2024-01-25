Vacuum cleaner stolen from Scarborough's Boyes prompts police to release CCTV footage

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a woman they'd like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

It happened at Boyes at about 1.50pm on Saturday, December 16 2023, and involved a suspect entering the store, taking a a vacuum cleaner and leaving without paying for it.

We're asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image as we believe she will have information that will help the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.