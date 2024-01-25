Vacuum cleaner stolen from Scarborough's Boyes prompts police to release CCTV footage
It happened at Boyes at about 1.50pm on Saturday, December 16 2023, and involved a suspect entering the store, taking a a vacuum cleaner and leaving without paying for it.
We're asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image as we believe she will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230238693 when passing on information.