Valuable items stolen in Gladstone Road break-in

A number of valuable items have been stolen from a property in Scarborough.

Between 11pm on Saturday August 17 and 10am on Sunday August 18, offenders gained access to an address on Gladstone Road via a front window.

After searching the property, the suspects made off with a laptop, a tablet and two cameras.

Police enquiries remain ongoing and officers are asking for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information should call 101, select option 2 and ask for ‘Alyssa Upton'.

Alternatively email Alyssa.Upton1142@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

The reference number for this crime is 12190151965.