A motorist suffered facial injuries in an assault which took place in Pickering town centre.

The assault took place on Hungate outside the Spice 4 U restaurant, at around 5.30pm on Thursday 25 July.

It involved the driver of a yellow motorcycle, possibly a Kawasaki, and a driver of a blue Ford Courier van – the van driver suffered minor facial injuries.

Please email [email protected] if you saw the incident, have any information or have CCTV in the area,

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Sarah Harrison.