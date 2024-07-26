Van driver injured after assault in Pickering town centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorist suffered facial injuries in an assault which took place in Pickering town centre.
The assault took place on Hungate outside the Spice 4 U restaurant, at around 5.30pm on Thursday 25 July.
It involved the driver of a yellow motorcycle, possibly a Kawasaki, and a driver of a blue Ford Courier van – the van driver suffered minor facial injuries.
Please email [email protected] if you saw the incident, have any information or have CCTV in the area,
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Sarah Harrison.
Please quote reference 12240133146 when passing on information.