Van hits stationary vehicle than travels towards pub near Filey as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a minor collision near Filey.

The incident happened on Bridlington Road, Hunmanby, last Tuesday, November 28, at around 6.35pm.

A dark Volkswagen van hit a stationary vehicle and then travelled in the direction of the White Swan pub.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

The van is likely to have damage to the front passenger’s side.