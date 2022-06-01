North Yorkshire Police said 24 vehicles were vandalised at the Mistergate Hyundai garage on Seamer Road at around 7am on Saturday May 28.

Officers said an unknown person, wearing black clothing, broke into a secure area behind the garage at Queen Margaret's industrial estate, which is to the rear of Scarborough Athletic Football Club and the Everyone Active Sports Village.

Some of the vehicles belonged to customers who had left their cars to be serviced, while some were brand new.

The vandalised vehicles were parked in a secure area behind the dealership. (Photo: Google Maps)

A police spokesperson said: "All the vehicles have either had their front or rear windscreen smashed, wing mirrors smashed or panel work kicked and dented."

The damage is believed to run into the thousands of pounds

Police are urging anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward and call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 681 CYRUS or email [email protected]orkshire.police.uk